Walkers in Mill Creek Park seek to raise awareness of suicide

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Thousands of people gathered Saturday to celebrate life at the Out of Darkness Youngstown Walk, an event to raise money and awareness for suicide prevention.

Participants walked through Mill Creek Park together at noon. Before that, dozens of white doves were released into the air.

Organizers started the local event after their own son took his life in 2013. Many people who attended the event have also lost a loved one to suicide.

“People need to be aware. You know, you need to check on everybody. If you see the signs are there, ask them if they’re okay,” said event coordinator Cindy Orslene.

Over $42,000 was raised at the walk, surpassing the fundraising goal of $35,000.

The money raised will go to the American Foundation fro Suicide Prevention. It will be used to invest new research, create programs and support survivors of suicide loss.