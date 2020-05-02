Walk to raise money for local Pregnancy Help Center makes changes this year

Normally, the Walk For Life is in Boardman Park, but organizers had to be creative this year due to COVID-19

(WYTV) – An annual walk to help raise awareness and money for the Pregnancy Help Center is changing things up this year.

Normally, it’s held in Boardman Park, but organizers had to be creative this year due to COVID-19.

They’re calling this year’s event “Walk Your Block,” encouraging participants to take part in their own neighborhoods.

The director, Sally Dubinsky, asked people to walk any time from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday while donating to the cause. She said the money helps them administer help to women and babies in the community.

Donations can be made at phcwalkforlife2020.com or www.pregnancyhelpcenter.com.