Walk Out Wednesday protests forced COVID-19 vaccination

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A movement is starting to take hold for people who want to show their concern over forced COVID-19 vaccinations.

Walk Out Wednesday is a movement with the motto, “It’s time to take a stand.” At noon Wednesday, organizers are asking everyone who is not in agreement with forced COVID-19 vaccinations to walk out of their school or workplace in protest.

“Health care workers have run to the front lines. They are heroes. They should not be terminated for making a personal decision to refuse the shots,” organizers wrote.

Many health care facilities are mandating shots for employees or submit to weekly testing, many times at the employee’s expense.

Locally, Steward Health Care and Mercy Health are not forcing employees to get the vaccine at this point, although they hope employees will get vaccinated voluntarily.

Mercy Health released the following statement about Walk Out Wednesday:

We encourage any Mercy Health associate on duty who chooses to participate to work cooperatively with their manager, ensuring that we continue to fulfill our commitment to the safety of our patients who entrust us with their care. For those at the bedside, we also recognize that a moment of silence may provide associates with an alternative way to observe this moment in time. As a ministry, our mission guides us to ensure that our associates’ health and safety are our top priority as they compassionately care for our communities.”

Summa Health hospital system is requiring employees to be vaccinated, according to Fox 8 News in Cleveland. If they aren’t fully vaccinated by the end of October, they could be fired.