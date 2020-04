The Walgreens at Midlothian Boulevard and South Avenue is shutting its doors

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A pharmacy in Boardman is closing.

The Walgreens at Midlothian Boulevard and South Avenue is shutting its doors next month. The last day will be May 14.

Prescriptions will be transferred to the Rite Aid across the street.

This is all part of a cost-management program.

A majority of employees will be relocated to other stores.