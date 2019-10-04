Wagon Wheel motel in Boardman reopens after nuisance complaints

It was shut down in May after inspectors found a list of safety issues

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – After being shut down for months, a Boardman motel has been given the green light to open some of its rooms again.

The Wagon Wheel motel was allowed to start taking in customers this week after an inspector with the state fire marshal determined owners had made repairs to satisfy citations issued last spring.

But, local leaders said the temporary repairs to the roof and electrical systems need to be made permanent.

“We’re drafting an agreement now to where we could have a timeline. If they don’t comply or follow that timeline, then we will enforce a permanent injunction or the court’s system hopefully would uphold that,” said Boardman Fire Chief Mark Pitzer.

While authorities will continue to inspect the motel property, owners and township trustees are expected back in court next month to argue over whether or not the motel should be declared a “nuisance.”