AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) — The Ohio Department of Transportation District 4 Paint-the-Plow contest is back.

This popular program encourages local community groups and schools to showcase their artistic skills on one of ODOT’s snowplows. Twenty-one schools from Ashtabula, Mahoning, Portage, Stark, Summit and Trumbull counties are participating in this contest.

To view the plows, visit ODOT’s District 4 Facebook page. Voting begins Nov. 29 and continues through Dec. 13 at 4 p.m.

Each “like” counts as one vote and the plow that receives the most likes wins.