Voting gets more user-friendly in Columbiana County

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – This will be the first election that Columbiana County will be able to use their new voting machines.

These will collect the ballots after the user is done voting. The ballot will still be paper.

The county got the machines over the summer from state and federal funds. Each precinct will have one and the Board of Elections said they will be easier to use.

“So the new machines are much more user-friendly. They are very much poll-worker friendly as well, which is going to e nice for them tomorrow, on Election Day,” said Bryce Minor with the Columbiana County Board of Elections.

The board will also have people throughout the county in case the machines go down.