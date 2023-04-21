GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Voters in Girard will be deciding on an additional levy for parks and recreational levy.

Mayor Jim Melfi says it’s a former levy that failed to reach the voters two years ago.

The five-year, half a mill levy would generate a little more than $60,264 a year.

Melfi says it’s not a necessity, but money from the levy would be put to good use in the city’s four parks.

“It could be used for anything in the parks. The ball fields, the soccer fields, it could be used for a splash pad, which council has been talking about and which I support,” Melfi said.

If it passes, the levy would cost the owner of a home with an assessed value of $100,000 an additional $110 dollars per year.