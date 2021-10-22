Voters to decide if Weathersfield pub will get Sunday license

WEATHERSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Voter’s in Weathersfield’s Precinct J will be deciding whether or not Sunday liquor sales will be allowed at the Post Office Pub.

The issue will be on the ballot for 746 registered voters in the township.

The Post Office Pub is seeking approval to sell beer, wine, and spirits on Sundays. Currently, the restaurant isn’t open on that day of the week.

Co-owner Aaron Wallace says they’d like to be able to open for brunch and an early dinner. He says they’ve been looking to add Sunday sales since they opened in June of 2020.

“This is the first ballot that we’ve been able to get on. It will help us add jobs for the community. A lot of the community members have been looking for a place to go after church,” Wallace said.

Wallace says if Sunday sales are approved, they’d be able to add an additional six employees to their staff.