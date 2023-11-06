STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Two candidates are on the ballot in the Struthers Municipal Court judge’s race.

Jennifer Ciccone is hoping to retain her seat after she was appointed by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine following the resignation of Dominic Leone. Leone resigned after a visiting judge granted a protection order to Struthers Mayor Catherine Miller against him.

Ciccone started filling the position on Oct. 6.

She faces Mahoning County Magistrate James Melone, who won the nomination in May against first-term incumbent Leone for the Democratic nomination before Leone’s resignation.

Melone has served as a magistrate for the last six years and spent 19 years in private practice before that.

Ciccone previously worked as a civil commitment attorney for the Trumbull County Probate Court and served as a conflict prosecutor for the Village of New Middletown and as a conflict public defender for the Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.