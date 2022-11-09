COLUMBIANA CO., Ohio (WKBN) — Another attempt by the Columbiana County Park District for a levy on the ballot has failed.

Voters denied a request for funding through a new .35-mill, five-year park levy on Tuesday.

According to results from the Columbiana County Board of Elections, the levy failed after 52.7%of voters voted against it and 47.3% supported it.

The park district currently receives no levy money.

The district maintains three different areas: the Greenway Trail, Hellbender Bluff Park and Scenic Vista Park. The additional money would have gone toward much-needed maintenance and improvements.

Park board chair Eileen Dray-Bardon said she thinks they have no choice but to try again in 2024.

In the meantime, as funds dwindle, the board has some tough decisions to make.

“We have to decide — do we try to stretch those as long as we can and thereby roll back maintenance, cut back everywhere we can? Which makes them last longer. That’s the simple matter of the mathematics,” Dray-Bardon said.

Dray-Bardon said if the board keeps going with the status quo, it’s going to run out of money in about a year in a half. However, if it quits spending money altogether, the park system will go downhill drastically.

A board meeting will take place next Tuesday to discuss next steps.