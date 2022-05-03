CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Voters in Canfield passed the Cardinal Joint Fire District levy with nearly 57% of the votes, according to unofficial returns.

The Cardinal Joint Fire District was seeking passage of an additional continuous levy to go toward wages of firefighters and first responders, along with a new ambulance and other services for EMTs.

The district is experiencing losses to other fire departments that are paying more, so the 1.63 mills continuous levy will help to keep a full staff and keep fully operational.

The levy will bring an additional $1,054,920. Residents with a $100,000 home will have an additional $57.05 in annual taxes.