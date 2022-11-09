BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Boardman Local Schools is thanking voters for supporting two levy renewals on this year’s ballot.

Voters decided to pass both the Boardman school expenses and the improvements renewals.

The renewals passed by more than 2,000 votes each.

The school district says it’s important to know that these will not change the tax rate for residents.

Superintendent Tim Saxton said this will help with necessary improvements for the district.

“The passage of the permanent improvement levy to continuing allows us to have realistic conversations about infrastructure,” Saxton said. “No. 1 on that list is Boardman Center Intermediate School. We have to pay attention to that building. We have to start talking about the longevity and the life span.”

Saxton said the district is looking forward to engaging the community with potential plans for the building.