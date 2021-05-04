Voters overwhelmingly say ‘Yes!’ to Sunday sales for Warren winery

Owner Charlene Butcher said previously that she has big plans for Sundays at the winery

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Voters in Warren overwhelmingly approved a Sunday liquor sales license for CharBenay’s Wine on the River.

Owner Charlene Butcher said previously that she has big plans for Sundays at the winery if voters approved the measure.

According to incomplete and unofficial election results, voters approved the measure 27 to 8, or by 77%.

Butcher has worked for more than a year to get the issue on the ballot. This past winter, she submitted a petition with 164 signatures to the Trumbull County Board of Elections, surpassing the required 98.

