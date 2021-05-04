Voters overwhelmingly say ‘Yes!’ to Sunday sales for Warren winery

Owner Charlene Butcher said previously that she has big plans for Sundays at the winery

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Voters in Warren overwhelmingly approved a Sunday liquor sales license for CharBenay’s Wine on the River.

According to incomplete and unofficial election results, voters approved the measure 27 to 8, or by 77%.

Butcher has worked for more than a year to get the issue on the ballot. This past winter, she submitted a petition with 164 signatures to the Trumbull County Board of Elections, surpassing the required 98.