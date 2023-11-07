SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Voters have approved a bond issue and tax levy for the Salem City School District.

According to unofficial returns, just over 57% of voters cast their votes in favor of it.

“To have that kind of support from our folks is just overwhelming,” said Salem Superintendent Shawn Kirkland. “Just ecstatic for the community, ecstatic for the town, for the kids, just very thankful for everybody coming out and for every single ‘yes’ vote that we received.”

Funding from the levy would create a central K-through-8 school on property the district already owns near Southeast Elementary. Buckeye and Reilly elementary schools would be torn down.

It was the community’s last chance to get state funding after the levy failed in May.

Salem will get $37.9 million in state money. The school would be paid for with that money, plus $10 million from the Salem Community Foundation.

The combined funding means homeowners pay $8.8 million. The owner of a home valued at $100,000 would pay $96 per year.

It is expected to take about four years to complete the new school.