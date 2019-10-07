Voter registration in Ohio ends Monday

Last month, a total of 194,207 voter registrations were removed from Ohio's voter rolls

Ohio (WYTV) – Today is the last day to register to vote for general election in Ohio.

If you have not voted for a while, you might find that your registration was removed for being inactive.

Check here to see if you are registered to vote.

In the meantime, you can register today at the Board of Elections office in your county.

Offices in Trumbull and Mahoning counties will be open to help voters get registered until 8 p.m. Columbiana County is hosting an open house starting at 6 p.m.