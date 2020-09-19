Voter registration event held in Youngstown

Community members were able to get help registering to vote, updating registration information and signing up to become a poll worker

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A drive-thru voter registration event was held in Youngstown Saturday for those who still needed to register vote.

It was held at the Academy for Urban Scholars on Market Street.

Those who attended were able to pull up and stay in their vehicles. Volunteers then helped them to access the data needed on their phones and devices.

Community members were able to get help registering to vote, updating registration information and signing up to become a poll worker.

“Check your voter registration, check to make sure that you’re recognized and your information is current. We don’t want anyone not to have the opportunity to make their opinion and their voice known based on their personal preferences,” said Pastor Lewis Macklin of the Holy Trinity Missionary Baptist Church.

Macklin says Saturday’s voter registration event was just one of many efforts sponsored by the Secretary of State’s Diversity and Empowerment Council.