YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown removed a proposal from the meeting agenda Wednesday night that was expected to be discussed.

City council was supposed to vote on whether to allow the sale of a parcel of land at Wood and Hazel streets near the downtown area.

The land would be cleared for the relocation of the historic Welsh Congregational Church.

Brown said some councilmembers had questions and that a presentation on the proposal would be scheduled in the near future.