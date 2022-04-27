SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – A local non-profit is in the running to win a $25,000 grant.

The Brightside Project in Salem is in the top 200 finalists for the State Farm Neighborhood Assist, a nationwide contest.

The Brightside Project provides support for children all around Columbiana County.

If they make the top 100, they’ll get the grant money, which they’ll use toward an “Empowerment Bus” to reach more kids.

“Where we would travel to kids in the county. We know, in Columbiana County, transportation is always a barrier for families. Especially with our location being in Salem, kids in the southern part of the county, it’s difficult for them to travel to our services and events,” said Lisa Wallace with The Brightside Project.

If you want to vote for The Brightside Project, click here. Voting ends on May 6 at midnight.