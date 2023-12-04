YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s that time of year again. A local non-profit continues its mission of – as stated on its website – “Inspiring the Uninspired.”

“Spanning the Need” seeks out good news stories of people who go above and beyond in the Mahoning Valley.

If you know someone who fits the bill, now is your chance to give them the recognition they deserve.

Voting for the ‘Inspirational Person of the Year’ has begun!

It’s part of Spanning the Need’s “Person of the Week,” initiative which it launched in 2021 to motivate the community to live a quality life.

Everyone nominated and selected as this year’s “Person of the Week” is a Person of the Year nominee.

Voting runs through December 15. You can vote up to 10 times a day with a verified email address.

The winner will receive $250 cash and $250 for the charity of their choice.

“It’s a way that we show that we’re appreciative of what they do. But at the same time giving back to the community. There are so many good people in the community that really don’t get honored enough. ‘Spanning the Need’ hopes the contest helps to create more awareness surrounding the kind acts of others that may go unrecognized,” said Anthony Spano, founder of Spanning the Need.

Last year, former WKBN Morning Anchor Chelsea Spears Caldwell won for her work to raise money for the American Heart Association as part of its Woman of Impact campaign. She got involved after being sent to the hospital a few years ago with blood clots in her lungs, on the brink of a heart attack.