Vote for your local fire and police agency in Ohio’s First Responder Photo Challenge

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Law enforcement agencies around the state of Ohio are participating in 2021 Ohio’s First Responder Photo Challenge. It’s called Light Ohio Blue.

The goal of the photo challenge is to honor first responders who were there during 9/11 and lost their lives.

Austintown police entered a photo of their cruiser at Memorial Park. The contest is extra special to the department.

“What we decided to do because we have a 9/11 park here that was created by the late Pat Conley of Austintown, we decided to take our cruiser down to the 9/11 park and have a picture of it taken down there and enter it into the photo challenge,” said Chief Bob Gavalier.

Cortland and Brookfield police departments are in the Category 4 section, Newton Township fire entered under Fire/EMS Category 2 and Poland Township entered under Fire /EMS Category 3.

Brookfield

Austintown

Cortland

Newton Twp.

Poland

The challenge runs until the end of September. If you want to go vote, go to lightohioblue.org.

Other agencies will be added as more groups submit photos, so check back often.