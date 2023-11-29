NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Nearly three dozen decorated trees are on display inside the National McKinley Birthplace Memorial Museum.

It’s all part of the museum’s annual Festival of Trees.

Different historical societies, groups and businesses decorated the trees, which each have their own unique design.

In total, 34 trees are a part of this year’s showcase, which is about 13 more than the year before.

“If this continues to grow, we’ll have to figure out where they’ll all go, but I would like to see this continue to be bigger and bigger every year,” said museum director Belinda Weiss.

The annual Festival of Trees runs through Dec. 29.

Visitors can vote for their favorite tree Tuesdays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.