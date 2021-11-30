Vote for your favorite: ODOT’s Paint-The-Plow contest returns

AKRON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Transportation’s Paint-The-Plow contest is back, and the people can vote for their favorites.

This program encourages local community groups and schools to showcase their artistic skills on one of ODOT’s snowplows.

Twenty-nine schools from Ashtabula, Mahoning, Portage, Stark, Summit and Trumbull counties are participating in this contest.

Voting takes place on ODOT District 4’s Facebook page and continues through 4 p.m. Tuesday, December 14.

Each like counts as one vote, and the plow that receives the most “likes” wins.

To view the plows, visit ODOT’s Facebook.