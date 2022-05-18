MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – Mercer County expects to finish counting its ballots soon.

In-person votes are counted on election night. The following day, legal absentee ballots are counted. Those have to be signed and dated, then put in an inner envelope to qualify for counting.

The county had 4,950 absentee ballots to count.

“We will have final results for all of our Election Day mail-in ballots. And then tomorrow, we will look at our provisional ballots. We do have a small number of original balances to look at, probably around 50 or so,” said Mercer County Director of Elections Thad Hall

Mercer County also has five people who qualified to vote under the military and overseas voting Act. It has until Tuesday to count those votes.