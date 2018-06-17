Volunteers work to revamp commercial property on Glenwood Ave.

Dozens of volunteers were out working Saturday on the south side of Youngstown, cleaning up a commercial property on Glenwood Avenue.

The building is owned by the Western Reserve Port Authority, who teamed with the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation (YNDC) to get the property ready for a tenant.

At the community workday, volunteers removed trees, laid mulch, cleared weeds and picked up trash, among other things.

“There is so much work we would not be able to get done without our volunteers. We have at least one workday every month to clean up the neighborhoods and we engage thousands of volunteers every year and when you think about the number of hours that they are putting in for our organization, we would never have the resources to get the work done,” said YNDC Housing Director Tiffany Sokol.

Several volunteers who live nearby said they want to the see the area revitalized.

“It feels great and I just want to be part of the neighborhood and help it get better and better,” said volunteer Clarence Croom.

There isn’t a tenant right now for the building but the volunteers hope by cleaning it up it will catch the eye of businesses that may want to move in.

The building is located at 2246 Glenwood Ave.