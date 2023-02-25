BEAVER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — On Saturday, volunteers were giving out bottled water to anyone that needs it.

They were at Beaver Local Schools’ sports complex.

Point of Mercy Church in Lisbon partnered with Reach Out America to bring pallets of bottled water in, sponsored by Feed the Children.

The church wanted to bring bottled water in after hearing concerns from the community about the safety of their well water.

Little Beaver Creek — which connects to the streams in East Palestine — runs through the area.

“Long-term, we still have concerns as well,” says Stephen Waddel, pastor of Point of Mercy Sanctuary. “I know a lot of people are looking at, ‘Well, we’re on wells’ and ‘how do we work everything through?'”

“Our partners, Niagara Bottling, has offered to continue bringing water into the area and maybe bringing it into the surrounding communities as well,” says Mark Johnson, national coordinator for Reach Out America.

Reach Out America is also looking at bringing water to affected communities in Pennsylvania.