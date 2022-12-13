NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Volunteers will honor veterans buried at Niles City Cemetery by placing wreaths on their grave sites.

It’s all a part of Wreaths Across America Day, which is Saturday.

It’s the second year that the cemetery has participated in the nationwide movement aimed at remembering the nation’s fallen heroes by placing wreaths on their headstones.

Niles raised enough money for almost 1,100 wreaths this year.

“Having those wreaths in uniform covering the entire section of the veterans’ area was really a touching moment, so we’re very proud of it, very excited about the program and are going to continue it into 2023,” said city Mayor Steve Mientkiewicz.

People who want to help set up the wreaths are encouraged to be at the cemetery for the ceremony, starting at noon on Saturday.