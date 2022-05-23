EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Volunteers in East Liverpool were hard at work this weekend fixing up the Corporal Kenneth Tyler Butler memorial.

It’s located in the Walmart parking lot under the flag pole.

The memorial was established by a group of Walmart employees in 2008 and features a plaque with Butler’s picture and a poem written by himself.

Credit: Renee Stewart

Every year, volunteers clean up the memorial, re-paint the curb, re-mulch and place flowers in his memory.

Butler was killed in a vehicle accident in Iraq in 2007. He was 21 years old.

He left behind a wife, Ashley Butler-Panter, and a son, who was nine days old when he passed. The two never met.

His body lies in Columbiana County Memorial Park.