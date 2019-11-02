Volunteers replace, rededicate weathered veterans’ graves at Oak Hill Cemetery

It's all about respect for the men and women who fought for our country

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A small group of dedicated volunteers was at Oak Hill Cemetery on Saturday for a rededication ceremony honoring the graves of soldiers.

Some of the graves didn’t have any headstones at all, while others were badly faded.

But so far, the Broadhead and Wydell Memorial Team has successfully replaced 46 out of 65 headstones at Oak Hill.

For Youngstown native and co-founder of the group Steffon Jones, it’s all about respect for the men and women who fought for our country.

“When you put flags down, remember the soldiers and what they fought for and what they died for because freedom came with a price. Some of these soldiers came home and they wasn’t right when they came back home. Show our soldiers some respect,” Jones said.

Part of the Broadhead and Wydell Memorial Team’s mission is to recognize every veteran’s grave, not just the ones with flag holders.

To do that, the team makes an effort to contact the ground’s administrators to get a list of all service members who are buried there.