YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The United Way runs a program to help students get ready during the summer for kindergarten.

It’s called Success by 6. It benefits students in school districts across the Mahoning Valley.

Wednesday, volunteers were packing bags for students in the summer program, which is about 735 children this year.

The kindergarten readiness bags include learning support, which gives them activities to help them be ready for school later this summer.

It’s a chance for the students, parents and principals to see how well the students are prepared before beginning kindergarten.

“We see 12 points usually in the assessment scores go up within the four weeks that they do the program, and we assess them on the standards,” said Kielly Rapp, director of early learning for the United Way.

The volunteers will pack more bags on Friday and Monday.