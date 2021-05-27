Volunteers place flags ahead of Mercer Memorial 500 event

Volunteers were placing 500 American flags along Pitt and Venango streets

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – Some major prep work was being done Thursday for the Memorial Day 500.

Entire families helped place the flags, which stick about eight feet out of the ground.

The flags and the parade are in honor of those who lost their lives fighting for our country.

Director Aaron Sines, who rushed to get things in order in time for this weekend, said it is just something special to show that Mercer is proud of the United States.

“It is probably one of our most important holidays in our country. It’s the reason I did this and started taking this over. I lost my uncle in Vietnam. I never met him, but this is for him and all those others that have made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms,” Sines said.

The parade will start at 11 a.m. on Memorial Day.

