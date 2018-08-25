Volunteers pack bookbags for Girard school supply giveaway this weekend

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NILES, Ohio (WYTV) - A school supply giveaway will be taking place in Girard on Saturday.

Friday afternoon, volunteers in Niles packed 500 bookbags with folders, pens and notebooks. The bookbags will go to kids in preschool through 12th grade.

The program has been going on for 13 years as a way to honor a mother and two sons who passed away.

"There was an incident that occurred at their house. Their mom was murdered and lit on fire and the smoke from the fire killed the babies," organizer Ken MacPherson said. "We wanted to bring some happiness out of that tragedy so we've been doing this bookbag giveaway."

The giveaway starts at 1 p.m. on Saturday at Todd Park in Girard. There will also be bounce houses and food.