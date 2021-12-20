Volunteers making blankets for local hospital patients

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Patients at Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital in Warren who are in the hospital on Christmas will receive a special gift.

They’ll get a blanket made and donated by volunteers who have done this for 10 years.

Sixty blankets are ready this year for the in-patients.

The makers feel joy giving them the blankets and like to see their reaction.

“Our patients dearly love the blankets. A couple of them will say, ‘How much do I owe you for it?’ Nothing. It’s like nothing. It’s a gift through the hospital, the staff and everyone. Merry Christmas. It’s just a joy,” said JoAnne Bruton, an aide at Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital.

The blankets will be passed out on Christmas Eve.

Bruton hopes to collect even more blankets next year.