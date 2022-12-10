BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Volunteers from the Hope Foundation of the Mahoning Valley were hard at work in the Build-A-Bear Workshop Sunday morning.

It’s the fourth year they’ve partnered with Akron Children’s Hospital to send bears to kids in the ICU.

The children were able to design their own personal bear. The foundation does this around every Christmas to help brighten the kids holidays.

They fund the event through donations and grants. George Gabriel is a board member with the Hope Foundation and said the kids always love getting their bear.

“Whether it’s a boy or girl, young or teenage, early teenagers — who doesn’t love a bear? It’s just something, even if it’s just to keep you company maybe, when family is there, just having something to hold onto,” Gabriel said.

Volunteers from the Hope Foundation sent the bears to the hospital. They will be distributed to the children by the nurses.