Volunteers help decorate Valley church for Christmas

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — While most people already have their Christmas decorations up, some of the area’s churches were decorating this week.

At St. Charles Catholic Church in Boardman — the decorations were going up Wednesday.

About 30 people volunteered. The first crew showed up around 1 p.m. to install the floor for the manger scene. The decorating crew followed at 4 p.m. and they were expected to finish around 7 p.m.

Many of the volunteers were under 18 — many were teens who had volunteered as eighth graders to fulfill their confirmation service hours.

“What we discovered is that they’re more than willing to be here to help out and then they come back the next year and they’ll bring their families and it turns into a family affair to decorate. Over in the hall, we have a family that’s totally in charge of the hall that they’re doing,” said deacon Mike Kocjancic.

The flowers will be put up Thursday and this year expect mostly red and pink ones. There’s a shortage of white poinsettias. After the flowers are up, more volunteers will be needed to keep them watered.