Volunteers hang American flags on Interstate 680 overpass

MAHONING CO. (WYTV) – Volunteers from the Mahoning County Veterans Services Commission and other organizations spent Saturday morning hanging up American flags.

The flags can be seen on Western Reserve on the 680 overpass.

They had to take them down previously because they were worn and in bad condition.

The Veterans Services Commission hopes it brings a little bit of joy to those that drive by.

“Veterans, we know crisis. We’ve experienced it, and a lot of times it’s not about taking care of one another, veteran to veteran, but it’s also trying to help some of that goodness rub off on really anybody, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, shutdown and things like that. Maybe to show a little bit of hope when you drive down 680,” said Brian Kennedy, the Mahoning County Services Commissioner.

Flags are also hung up on Route 46 and Route 11.