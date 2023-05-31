HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — A group of volunteers came out to St. Patrick’s Church in Hubbard to help improve their property.

They were installing a new retaining wall in front of the church’s rectory. The former wall was torn down a few weeks ago because of years of wear and tear.

It was done by a group of men who meet to discuss scriptures.

Deacon Michael Medvec said the church would not be able to survive without volunteers like this.

“The building here is the building, but it’s the people that are the church at St. Patrick’s, the faith community,” Medvec said.

A professional landscaper was brought in to help with the project.