AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley volunteers spent the day making sure some homebound seniors aren’t forgotten this holiday weekend.

Members of Save Our Seniors delivered meals and Easter baskets.

The meals included ham, potatoes and vegetables. The Easter baskets came with chocolate bunnies and $25 gift cards for groceries.

Mahoning County commissioners helped pick up some of the cost with a donation.

“We had a registration online that if you wanted to volunteer to deliver meals. We’re so fortunate that we have a lot of volunteer agencies that do that for us,” said Cheryl Lloyd with Easter Seals.

The group planned to visit 250 seniors with their gifts.

They’re planning on holding a similar meal delivery event later this summer.