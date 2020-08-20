Volunteers connect with those in need while delivering essentials through United Way

"Getting the food makes them feel people are thinking of them and it's also just someone having a conversation with them," the president of the local chapter said

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Since the coronavirus pandemic began, the local United Way and Muransky Company have partnered to help those in need.

Volunteers have been packing and delivering food and other items to families who might not be able to get out during these times. It’s being called the Saturday of Giving.

They started with 100 families and now deliver to 260 from all over Mahoning County and parts of Trumbull County.

The volunteers have been connecting with the families as they make their deliveries.

“That’s something we didn’t expect, that social aspect,” said Bob Hannon, president of the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley. “Especially the seniors. Many of the seniors feel isolated, so getting the food makes them feel people are thinking of them and it’s also just someone having a conversation with them for a half-hour, 45 minutes.”

The United Way said it’ll continue delivering food throughout the pandemic and after.

33 WYTV News is working to help the United Way help people in the community. Today, we will try to help with a telethon we call Rise United. WYTV is joining with local United Way chapters in each of our counties to raise money for their programs. Watch 33 News at 6 p.m. for stories about how United Way is helping and for the number you can call to pledge a donation.