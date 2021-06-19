Volunteers clean up local park for Serve Ohio Day

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Around 30 volunteers gathered at Crandall Park for Serve Ohio Day on Saturday.

They cleaned up trash, planted flowers and even came across several tires that were left behind.

The fire department came out to support the event and held a yoga session for the volunteers after cleanup.

“As you can tell, there’s a giant pile behind me. So the volunteers were definitely hard at work, clearing the parkways and just making the park a nice safe space for people to come and enjoy the summer,” said program coordinator for the retired senior and volunteer program Leah Sakacs.

Sakacs said on September 11 they will have a litter walk in Austintown. Anyone interested in getting involved to volunteer can call 330-261-2631.