Volunteers clean up around Youngstown Handel’s, hope for soon reopening

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – A group of volunteers gathered at the Handel’s location on the south side of Youngstown Saturday, showing their support for the ice cream parlor in the community.

The store was previously robbed at gunpoint about three weeks ago. It has been closed ever since.

As owners work to reopen the location, community members took it upon themselves to clean up the surrounding area.

They also said they want to eliminate hiding spots for potential robbers.

Dave Starr, president of the Handel’s Neighborhood Association, organized the clean-up. He and his crew wanted to make sure Handel’s CEO Leonard Fisher knows how important the store is for the area.

“Hopefully he’ll be opening in another week. That’s why we want to put this together pretty quickly,” Starr said.

“It’s just that kind of thing where it really is part of the community. Having it gone would be a really big blow,” said volunteer Alyssa Williams.

Other volunteers said although the clean-up did take energy, it is not work when you are helping the community.