Volunteers at Warren Family Mission getting ready for Thanksgiving dinner

Volunteers spend the week leading up to the dinner getting ready for it, including cooking 3,000 pounds of turkey

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Warren Family Mission is busy getting ready for its annual Thanksgiving Dinner.

Tuesday, volunteers were cooking and deboning turkeys ahead of Wednesday’s feast.

According to the mission, they spend the week leading up to the dinner getting ready for it, including cooking 3,000 pounds of turkey.

About 40 volunteers will be packing the meals in the cafeteria Wednesday.

Those at the mission say they wanted to still spread a little bit of joy for the holiday.

“I think the need is especially great right now. With everything going on, a lot of people aren’t working right now. They’re out of a job, and they need a meal for the holidays,” said Caitlin White.

The mission will be delivering 1,300 meals across Trumbull County on Wednesday.

To-go dinners will be served at the red trailer from 12-4 p.m.