YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Saturday night, a paraplegic man and his dog were saved from a fire at a home on Youngstown’s West Side.

When the Youngstown Fire Department arrived at the Chaney Circle home, they found the man unconscious in the back room and pulled him and his French bulldog out.

Caitlyn Fishel — whose aunt is the captain at YFD Station 15 — received a call asking if she could take the dog to the vet hospital.

She rushed the dog to the Rainbow Veterinary Hospital in Pennsylvania.

Fishel said the dog was coughing up mucus and took in a significant amount of carbon dioxide.

“I have three dogs myself so I’m like, ‘Alright, I’ll do it.’ I got dressed, I left,'” Fishel said.

The dog is still in the hospital Sunday afternoon after the vet kept him to put him on oxygen.

Fishel said the dog’s owner is currently on a ventilator after being rushed to St. Elizabeth’s Saturday night and can’t take care of him.

Her aunt called the Mahoning County Humane Society to get the dog released into her custody for the time being.