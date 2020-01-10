Volunteer at faith-based food pantry in Milton Twp. shocked after attempted break-in

Both locks had been tampered with and damaged on the front door

MILTON TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Milton Township police are looking into the attempted break-in of a faith-based food pantry.

Amazing Grace Food Pantry volunteer Paul Schwonek discovered the damage Wednesday night after service.

He said he found both locks had been tampered with and damaged on the front door of their building on Mahoning Avenue.

Schwonek estimates it will cost about $100 to fix.

At this point, it doesn’t appear anyone actually got inside or took anything, but Schwonek said it’s still unnerving.

“It’s a shame but God forgives and if you’re in need, find somebody. Come to a Christian church, we’ll help you out,” he said.

Schwonek said the pantry is now looking at adding more security measures like cameras to prevent something like this from happening again.