Volkswagen car show in Columbiana celebrates 25 years

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WYTV) – A local car show dedicated to Volkswagens celebrated its 25th year on Saturday.

The German Jubilee is held every July at Jim’s Custom V-W’s in Columbiana.

Hundreds of people brought out their classic Volkswagens to show off. It is a bittersweet year, especially since the company announced it is no longer making the beloved Beetle.

Attendees said it is a great event for long-time fans and for new visitors.

“A lot of the ones that come here have been coming for 25 years. It’s their meeting point for the tri-state area. People come camp out and have a good time,” said Jim Papania, owner of Jim’s Custom V-W’s.

“I’ve been wanting to come here for several years. Obviously I got a Volkswagen, I’m into them. Been into them for a long time, so I figured I’d come check it out and I’m pretty impressed,” said Brian Eckstein from Louisville, Ohio.

Proceeds from the car show go toward scholarships for Crestview students.