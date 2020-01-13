Volbeat brings 2020 tour to Covelli Centre

JAC Management announced Monday that the multi-platinum Danish rock band is performing at the Covelli Centre on May 5

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Volbeat will be bringing their Rewind, Replay, Rebound World tour to the Valley this spring.

Pre-sale tickets to the show featuring Clutch and Picturebooks will be available online Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with the password: COVELLI.

Otherwise, tickets will be available starting Friday at 10 a.m.

Prices range from $29.50 to $69.50.

For tickets, click here.

