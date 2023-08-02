WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — If you’re driving on the Northwest Side of Warren one woman’s garden will surely catch your eye.

Joyce Bender’s garden on Vernon Avenue NW is the most colorful garden in the neighborhood. She says she loves flowers and tries her hand at gardening every year.

“I’m just used to looking at it, I guess I’ve always loved flowers,” Bender said. “I usually come out every day and do something. Deadhead or, you know, pull a weed, something like that.”

She’s lived at this house her whole life. Although she’s always loved flowers, gardening not so much.

“My mom used to make my sister and I come out and weed the flowers all the time. She was a big flower person too, and of course we never liked it but I guess it stuck,” Bender said.

All different types of flowers in various shades of purple, pink, yellow, orange, white and red now fill her front yard.

“Other than the petunias and things and a few of the other plants, most of these are perennials.”

Those flowers attract hummingbirds and bees, which Bender says love her bee bomb.

It’s safe to say Bender’s garden is the most colorful in the neighborhood.

“We have such short summers here, you know, that three months if we’re lucky. You know where you can have some blooms, so I try to make the most of it the short amount of time that we have here.”

She hopes to keep up with her garden in the years to come.

“It gets harder every year as I get older, but we’ll see, we’ll see I go year by year,” Bender said.