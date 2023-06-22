YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Dog Warden Office is facing a potentially critical situation for the health of the animals in its kennel.

Recently, staff discovered three dogs at the shelter had come down with a canine form of pneumonia. They are now waiting for test results to determine how contagious the illness is and how it could spread to other animals.

“This is something we’ve never dealt with, so we’re going to do a lot of talking with the veterinarians and see what the proper protocol would be. We’re going to have to shut down adoptions, which is horrible right now,” said Mahoning County Dog Warden Dianne Fry.

At this point, staff is restricting visits to the Dog Warden’s Office to control the spread of the disease while they wait for test results to come back on the dogs that are sick.