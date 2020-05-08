Virus delays start of River Rock at the Amp concerts in Warren through at least July

The first concert now begins on July 3

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The first four concerts of a summer concert series in Warren have been canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sunrise Entertainment announced its scheduled for River Rock at the Amp last month but noted the schedule may changed based on developments with the virus.

Due to current restrictions in Ohio, Sunrise announced the first four concerts of the season are canceled. Those concerts were scheduled May 30, June 13, June 20 and June 27.

Still, organizers say they look forward to holding the other concerts this summer and say people should stay tuned for any updates.

The schedule of those concerts is still set as follows:

Friday July 3 Tickets: $8

5 PM – Gates Open

5:30 PM – My Drunk’n Uncle : High Energy Rock n Roll

8:30 PM – Fins to the Left: Jimmy Buffett Tribute Band

Saturday July 11 Tickets: $8

5 PM – Gates Open

5:30 PM – Talk of the Town: Tribute to The Pretenders

8:30 PM – E5C4P3: The Journey Tribute

Saturday July 18 Tickets: $8

5 PM – Gates Open

5:30 PM – Old Skool: Hits from the 80’s, 90’s and today!

8:30 PM – Shining Star: A Tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire

Saturday July 25 Tickets: $8

5 PM – Gates Open

5:30 PM – Huckin Fillbillys : Redneck Rock n Roll

8:30 PM – Wrëking Crüe- The Mötley Crüe Experience

Saturday August 1 Tickets: $8

5 PM – Gates Open

5:30 PM – Michael Weber Show: Explosive Rock Group from Akron, Ohio

8:30 PM – Queen Nation: Tribute to the Music of Queen

Saturday August 15 Tickets: $8

5 PM – Gates Open

5:30 PM – Moving in Stereo: A Tribute to the Cars

8:30 PM – ZOSO: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience

Saturday August 22 Tickets: $10

5 PM – Gates Open

5:30 PM – Invincible: Northeast Ohio’s premier Pat Benatar Tribute

8:30 PM – Hollywood Nights: The Bob Seger Experience

Saturday August 29 Tickets: $10 in advance/ $15 day of show

5 PM – Gates Open

5:30 PM – Morrison Hotel: The #1 Doors Tribute Band

8:30 PM – Wish You Were Here: The Sight and Sound of Pink Floyd

Tickets will be available for purchase at the gate of these events and at the Sunrise Inn and Robins Theatre box office in downtown Warren, when the social-distancing order is lifted.

River Rock at the Amp classic rock concerts take the stage rain or shine at the Warren Community Amphitheatre, located at 321 Mahoning Avenue NW. The Amp is located in downtown Warren, along Millionaires’ Row and adjacent to historic Courthouse Park overlooking the Mahoning River.

Gates open at 5 p.m. for every event. In addition to amphitheatre seating, there is room for lawn chairs and blankets.

More information can be found at www.riverrockattheamp.com