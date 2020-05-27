Virtual Tri-County Heart Ball raises over $200,000 to combat heart disease in the Valley

The virtual event welcomed more than 500 guests from over 200 Valley homes for "A Night in Vegas"

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The American Heart Association of Youngstown raised more than $200,000 at its first virtual Tri-County Heart Ball last week.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Heart Ball was moved online for the first time this year. The virtual event welcomed more than 500 guests from over 200 Valley homes for “A Night in Vegas.”

The money raised will help fight heart disease and stroke in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties.

“It was an amazing night, shattering records and creating one of the highest-grossing Heart Balls we have had in over a decade,” said Jeff Ryznar, founder and president of 898 Marketing and Co-Chair of the 2020 Tri-County Heart Ball. “It couldn’t have happened without your support. We want to thank all our sponsors, Executive Leadership Team members, the auction committee and most importantly, all of you for making the night possible, not only in memory of our friend Nick McGahagan, but for everyone in our community creating a happier, healthier and longer life.”

The Heart Ball paid tribute to Nick McGahagan, a local American Heart Association member who passed away in March.

The event also honored this year’s “Heart Child,” Wesley Franklin.

You can still donate to the 2020 Tri-County Virtual Heart Ball campaign by clicking here.